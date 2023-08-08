Blue Bombers earn top marks in CFL’s weekly honour roll

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line were graded as some of the top performers Tuesday in the CFL’s weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 92.9 after completing 19-of-27 passes in the Blue Bombers’ 50-14 hammering of the B.C. Lions. Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The veteran quarterback had 369 passing yards and three touchdowns, which both matched season-highs, while the Bombers’ offensive line had a grade of 84.2. Teammate Kenny Lawler (90.4) was named the top receiver of the week while defensive lineman Willie Jefferson had a grade of 85.6.

The Argonauts’ Royce Metchie was named the top defensive performer (86.6) of the week with a season-high nine defensive tackles in the Argo’s 20-7 loss to Calgary. Toronto’s AJ Ouellette (77.5) was the top running back.

The Ottawa Redblacks’ Jovan Santos-Knox (85.2) and lineback Gary Johnson Jr. (91.6) also earned nods.

Offensive lineman Nick Callender, of the Montreal Alouettes, had a grade of 76.9 while Calgary Stampeders punter Cody Grade had 78.8.