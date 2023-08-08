Toronto teen charged with attempted murder in Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto teen out on two separate release orders relating to firearm charges has been arrested after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened on Aug. 1 at 5:23 p.m. in a parking lot in the Airport Road and Queen Street area.

A 28-year-old Brampton man and a 31-year-old Caledon man were shot at while sitting in a vehicle, but no one suffered any injuries, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fled in a white SUV.

Police said on Aug. 3 at around 8:30 p.m., officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the Mississauga Road and Yardmaster Drive area of Brampton. One of the suspects in the Aug. 1 shooting was inside, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto is now facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order, among other offences.

“The accused is currently out on two separate release orders in relation to firearm charges,” police noted.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court.

Police said it’s believed there are still two other suspects outstanding in relation to the shooting.