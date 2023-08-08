Saskatoon Ex hosting $12 Tuesday for families on a budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Ex begins Tuesday and families are looking to get out and have fun while sticking to a budget.

Susan Kuzma, signature event manager at Prairieland Park, said Aug. 8 is $12 Tuesday at the Ex and is a place for everyone no matter their budget.

“Everyone gets in for $12,” Kuzma said. “All of the entertainment is free so it’s a good day to come to the Ex.”

The Saskatoon Ex runs Aug. 8 to 13.

“All of the big concerts in the grandstand are free, all of the entertainment, the racing pigs, the lumberjack show, the fire eating, all of the stage shows are free.”

Kuzma said the Ex only had to raise admission tickets by $1 in 2023.

“With the extra PST now on admission tickets, it basically was to cover that. On Sunday, seniors 60-plus are in for free so that’s a great promotion.”

She noted that if you are parking a car with more than five people in it, you get to park for free.

“That will save you another $10. There’s also some midway promotions as well, so on Wednesday it is 30 coupons for $21 and on Sunday kids 10 and under can ride all the rides for $25,” Kuzma said.

She added that the park has free water bottle filling stations to help curb the cost of drinks at the fair.

“If you want to bring your picnic lunch and sit at our many hundreds of tables, picnic tables, you can bring your picnic lunch and have it here. We are not forcing people to have to purchase on park.”

Safety measures were also enhanced at this year’s Ex after bear spray incidents last year.

After tickets are purchased, people will have to go through a metal detector before they can enter the fairgrounds. Bags, strollers, wagons and more will all be searched by security.

“Bags will all be searched instead of randomly searched,” Kuzma said. “We have also put up a double fence to stop things from coming in from the outside.”

Prohibited items include skateboards, bear spray, lawn chairs, alcohol and drugs. A full list of prohibited items can be found on the Saskatoon Exhibition website.