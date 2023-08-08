Menu

Canada

Alberta train derailment impacting traffic west of Wainwright

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 2:20 pm
Emergency crews were called to a train derailment west of Wainwright, Alta., on Aug. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a train derailment west of Wainwright, Alta., on Aug. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Facebook/Wainwright Fire & Rescue
Some traffic west of Wainwright, Alta., was being rerouted on Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a train derailment along Highway 14.

Aime Smyl, the fire chief for the Town of Wainwright, told Global News that seven train cars derailed and that some of them are believed to be loaded with sand.

Smyl said some fuel had leaked because of the derailment but that the leak appeared to be minor and it was not immediately clear where the fuel was leaking from.

According to Smyl, 20 firefighters were called to the scene. No injuries had been reported as of noon.

In a late morning post on the Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61’s Facebook page, officials said “eastbound traffic will exit onto Township Road 45-2” and “westbound traffic will exit north onto First Street until Township Road 45-2.”

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the derailment was likely to disrupt vehicle traffic in the area for the remainder of the day.

Smyl told Global News the scene of the derailment was northeast of Bushy Head Lake.

Global News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to see if that agency could provide any details about what happened.

More to come…

Alberta RCMPTrafficTransportationTrain DerailmentTSBTransportation Safety Board of CanadaAlberta train derailmentRail TransportRail TransportationTrain derailment in AlbertaTrain derailment near Wainwright
