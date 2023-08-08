Alberta train derailment impacting traffic west of Wainwright

Send this page to someone via email

Some traffic west of Wainwright, Alta., was being rerouted on Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a train derailment along Highway 14.

Aime Smyl, the fire chief for the Town of Wainwright, told Global News that seven train cars derailed and that some of them are believed to be loaded with sand.

Smyl said some fuel had leaked because of the derailment but that the leak appeared to be minor and it was not immediately clear where the fuel was leaking from.

According to Smyl, 20 firefighters were called to the scene. No injuries had been reported as of noon.

In a late morning post on the Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61’s Facebook page, officials said “eastbound traffic will exit onto Township Road 45-2” and “westbound traffic will exit north onto First Street until Township Road 45-2.”

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the derailment was likely to disrupt vehicle traffic in the area for the remainder of the day.

Smyl told Global News the scene of the derailment was northeast of Bushy Head Lake.

Global News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to see if that agency could provide any details about what happened.

More to come…