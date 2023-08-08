Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault in Prince George, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 2:24 pm
Prince George sexual assault suspect
A forensic sketch of the suspect in an alleged sexual assault on July 2, 2023, in Prince George, B.C. is seen in an RCMP handout image. Handout/Prince George RCMP
Police are trying to identify a suspect in a sexual assault reported in Prince George, B.C. last month.

RCMP released a composite sketch of the man on Monday. A woman told Mounties she was attacked by a stranger near George Street and 4th Avenue just after 2:40 a.m. on July 2.

He is described as about 35 years old, between five feet nine inches and six feet tall, and around 200 pounds. He is said to have a slim build, tightly braided hair with dyed blonde tips and a short goatee.

He also had two earrings in his left ear and wore a red polka dot shirt, the woman said.

Anyone with information can contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

