Woman arrested after assault, bus shelter damage on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police

One woman is facing robbery and mischief charges after police say she assaulted a woman, stole her belongings and damaged a bus shelter.

Winnipeg police say just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers went to the 3200 block of Portage Avenue and found a woman who was unconscious and had an upper-body injury. She was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries but the suspect fled on foot and boarded a transit bus before police arrived.

With help from Winnipeg Transit, officers found the suspect at Portage Avenue and Rouge Road and arrested her.

Investigators say the suspect also stole the victim’s belongings after knocking her unconscious with road debris, before damaging a bus shelter near the location of her arrest.

The two are not known to each other and police believe the attack was random.

A 27-year-old faces one charge of robbery and one charge of mischief over $5,000.