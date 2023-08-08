Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fire at Montreal REM train station was deliberate, police investigating

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 1:10 pm
The arson squad is investigating after a fire at the Canora REM station on Tuesday morning. Aug. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
The arson squad is investigating after a fire at the Canora REM station on Tuesday morning. Aug. 8, 2023. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police confirmed that an overnight fire at the Canora REM station, located in a residential neighbourhood near the border of CDN-NDG and the Town of Mount Royal, was a case of arson.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said several 911 calls reporting the fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Because incendiary materials were found at the scene, the case was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

The REM rails at Canora station where a fire was deliberately set. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Karol Dahl/Global News View image in full screen
The REM rails at Canora station where a fire was deliberately set. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Karol Dahl/Global News.

Allaire Morin said the station was not in use as it remains under construction as part of the expansion of Montreal’s light-rail network, known as the REM (Réseau express métropolitain).

Story continues below advertisement

CDPQ Infra, the subsidiary of Quebec’s public pension fund that is building the rail system, says the fire only affected a five-metre section of track.

The station, formerly used by Montreal’s regional commuter rail system, is scheduled to open in late 2024 as part of the second phase of the recently opened light rail network.

Trending Now

Allaire Morin said material damages to the REM, resulting from the fire, were “important.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Commuters feeling let down after another REM service interruption – this time late at night'
Commuters feeling let down after another REM service interruption – this time late at night

 

More on Crime
Montreal PoliceREMMontreal arsonMontreal police arson squadMontreal REMArson at REM stationCanora REM stationFire Montreal Train station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices