Fire

Winnipeg crews respond to six fires overnight

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 12:34 pm
Winnipeg fire crews respond to multiple fires Monday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to six fires overnight Monday, sending one person to hospital.
Winnipeg fire crews were kept busy Monday evening and into Tuesday morning after six fires were sparked across the city, sending one person to hospital.

The first call was to a home on Riverbend Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was under control just 20 minutes later and paramedics assessed one person at the scene, but they did not require hospitalization.

The next occurred three hours later around 11:30 p.m. at a vacant house on Dufferin Avenue. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews got the fire under control just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, but due to the instability of the house, it will be demolished. No one was hurt.

Around the same time, WFPS were called to a house fire on Sherbrook Street. The fire was out by 1:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Paramedics took one patient to hospital in unstable condition.

Then, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, crews went to a Lipton Street house fire and put out the blaze by 5:14 a.m. Everyone in the two-and-a-half-storey building got out safely and emergency social services were on hand to help 12 residents find temporary housing.

At nearly the same time, a fire sparked at a house on Selkirk Avenue and crews put it out just before 6 a.m. No one was hurt.

At 5:35 a.m. crews went to a four-unit townhouse on Peguis Street. The fire was put out by 6:11 a.m. No one was hurt.

All six fires remain under investigation.

House FireWinnipeg fireApartment FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceDowntown Fireovernight firevacant building fire
