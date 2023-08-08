Winnipeg man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal weekend stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made a pair of arrests in connection with a fatal stabbing on Furby Street Saturday morning.

Jonathan Michael Gladue, 23, and a 17-year-old boy are both in custody facing second-degree murder charges after an investigation into the death of 50-year-old George Nickolas Demos.

Police said they were called to a back lane in the 200 block of Furby around 3:20 a.m., where they found the unresponsive victim. The suspects had already fled the scene.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with potentially helpful surveillance footage to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

