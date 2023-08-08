Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by city truck in Town of Mount Royal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 11:07 am
The scene of a fatal collision in Town of Mount Royal on Monday, August 7, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision in Town of Mount Royal on Monday, August 7, 2023.
An 84-year-old woman has died after she and her husband were struck by a truck on Monday while crossing a street in Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police confirmed the woman’s passing on Tuesday morning. Her 84-year-old husband remained in hospital in critical condition.

The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Chemin Clyde and Dresden Avenue at 11:20 a.m.

Two seniors struck by truck while out walking in Town of Mount Royal

Witnesses told police on Monday that the driver of the truck was heading north on Clyde and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Dresden when the couple was struck.

The public affairs department of the Town of Mount Royal issued a press release on Monday expressing concern for the victims and their families.

The release also states that the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was a tow truck that is part of its fleet.

Both the driver of the truck and another employee who witnessed the incident were treated for shock.

City officials explained that the tow truck driver had been called in to assist after another city vehicle broke down on a municipal street.

The intersection where the crash took place, is located “just a stone’s throw from the municipal workshops,” the release reads.

While the investigation was still underway on Monday, the city noted that pedestrian lights at the intersection have been in place since 2022.

— with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo

