Woman dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman died after a crash involving a transport truck early Tuesday in Caledon.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road, police said.
Peel Paramedics told Global News one driver, a woman, was trapped in her vehicle. She was rushed to hospital in critical and life-threatening condition.
In a later update, police said the woman died from her injuries.
The immediate area of Charleston Sideroad, between Mountainview Road and Horseshoe Hill Road, was closed for the investigation.
