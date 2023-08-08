Woman dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman died after a crash involving a transport truck early Tuesday in Caledon.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road, police said.

Peel Paramedics told Global News one driver, a woman, was trapped in her vehicle. She was rushed to hospital in critical and life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the woman died from her injuries.

The immediate area of Charleston Sideroad, between Mountainview Road and Horseshoe Hill Road, was closed for the investigation.

For heavy commercial vehicle traffic, Hwy 9 or King St can be used as alternatives. More information will be shared when available. ^jb …2/2 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 8, 2023

