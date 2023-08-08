Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 9:22 am
OPP on scene following a fatal crash on Aug. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP on scene following a fatal crash on Aug. 8, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman died after a crash involving a transport truck early Tuesday in Caledon.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road, police said.

Peel Paramedics told Global News one driver, a woman, was trapped in her vehicle. She was rushed to hospital in critical and life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the woman died from her injuries.

The immediate area of Charleston Sideroad, between Mountainview Road and Horseshoe Hill Road, was closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCaledonCaledon crashCaledon collisioncrash CaledonCharleston SideroadSt Andrews Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices