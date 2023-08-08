Menu

Crime

Child grabbed, then escaped at Napanee Fair, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:16 am
OPP say a 12-year-old was grabbed at the Napanee Fair, but escaped to safety. View image in full screen
OPP say a 12-year-old was grabbed at the Napanee Fair, but escaped to safety. NSD
Police are investigating a potential abduction at the Napanee Fair this weekend.

Lennox and Addington OPP say on Friday just after 5 p.m., a man who looked to be in his 50s grabbed a girl’s arm and started to lead her away from the midway.

OPP say the man was leading her toward the agricultural buildings when the girl pulled free and ran to others nearby.

Police say the man was balding with short dark hair and was wearing a black shirt with orange shorts. Investigators are looking to speak with the man, who they called a “person of interest.”

Trending Now

As of Tuesday morning, OPP had yet to give an update on the situation.

