27-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision on the QE II

A motorcyclist and an SUV collided on Highway 597 and the QE II, sending the motorcyclist to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at around 12:48 p.m. on Monday.

The motorcycle driver was identified as a 27-year-old man.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was unharmed, said RCMP.

RCMP are still investigating the collision.