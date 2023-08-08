27-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision on the QE II

A motorcyclist and an SUV collided on Highway 597 and the QE II, sending the motorcyclist to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Blackfalds RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at around 12:48 p.m. on Monday.
The motorcycle driver was identified as a 27-year-old man.
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was unharmed, said RCMP.
RCMP are still investigating the collision.
