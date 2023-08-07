Liquor & Lotteries to close 10 more locations amid strike

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will shutter 10 more liquor mart locations until further notice Tuesday morning, the Crown corporation announced Monday afternoon.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the locations in Dauphin, Gimli, Selkirk, Steinbach and Stonewall will be closed. In Winnipeg, the Fort Richmond, Main & Jefferson, Portage & Burnell, River & Osborne and Sage Creek locations will be closed.

This comes after multiple, indefinite store closures over the August Long Weekend and the closure of all Liquor Mart Express locations in Winnipeg amid strike action by MGEU-represented liquor workers.

“MBLL must reduce the number of Liquor Marts open for business to ensure we can effectively manage allocating limited inventory to the remaining open locations,” liquor and lotteries said in a news release.

Part of strike action includes not taking inventory or restocking shelves, something the Crown corporation says makes it difficult to keep all locations open.

On Friday, MGEU president Kyle Ross, who represents striking liquor workers, called the decision to lock out stores an “unfortunate situation” as both sides continue to work toward a resolution of the ongoing strike.

The MBLL’s media release said many locations will still be open.