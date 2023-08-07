Shots fired in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon

Calgary Police Service has confirmed to Global News that shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple on Monday afternoon.

According to a CPS spokesperson, at least one shot was fired at the ground near the Winks Convenience Store at around 2:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported yet, the spokesperson said.

Police told Global News no one is in custody but officers are looking for several vehicles that left the scene. However, officers did not have any descriptions of the suspect vehicles.

More to come…