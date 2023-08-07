Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 4:50 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary Police Service has confirmed to Global News that shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple on Monday afternoon.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary Police Service has confirmed to Global News that shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple on Monday afternoon.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police Service has confirmed to Global News that shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple on Monday afternoon.

According to a CPS spokesperson, at least one shot was fired at the ground near the Winks Convenience Store at around 2:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported yet, the spokesperson said.

Police told Global News no one is in custody but officers are looking for several vehicles that left the scene. However, officers did not have any descriptions of the suspect vehicles.

Trending Now

More to come…

More on Crime
ShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSGunsCalgary ShootingCalgary gun violence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices