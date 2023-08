See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta RCMP confirmed one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 597 near Highway 2 on Monday.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers would be redirecting traffic while emergency crews respond and the collision is investigated.

Highway 2 will likely remain open, they said.

Traffic will probably be affected for several hours.

The scene is about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More to come…