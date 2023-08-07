Menu

Crime

RCMP locate missing Surrey senior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 3:48 pm
Anyone who sees Ajit Sidhu is asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line.
Anyone who sees Ajit Sidhu is asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line. Surrey RCMP
Police in Surrey, B.C., say a missing 74-year-old man has been located and is safe.

Surrey RCMP had put out an alert for Ajit Sidhu after he left his home Sunday morning and did not return.

Police thanked the public and media for their help.

