RCMP locate missing Surrey senior

Police in Surrey, B.C., say a missing 74-year-old man has been located and is safe.
Surrey RCMP had put out an alert for Ajit Sidhu after he left his home Sunday morning and did not return.
Police thanked the public and media for their help.
