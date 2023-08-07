Menu

Fire

Weekend lumber yard fire on Logan Ave under control, Winnipeg officials say

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 2:56 pm
A massive fire in a commercial building prompted the evacuation of several homes and closed down a section of Logan Avenue in Winnipeg on Sunday. View image in full screen
A massive fire in a commercial building prompted the evacuation of several homes and closed down a section of Logan Avenue in Winnipeg on Sunday. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
A major industrial fire on Logan Avenue is now under control, according to the city.

On Monday, firefighters remained at the site of a fire which broke out Sunday evening at a lumber yard. A crew demolished part of the building to extinguish hot spots, a city news release states.

Fire crews were at the scene into the evening hours on Sunday, battling the fire which broke out just after 1:30 a.m.

Nearby residents who were evacuated have since been able to return to their homes and all roads are open to traffic. The blaze shut down the 900 block of Logan Avenue between McPhillips Street and Arlington Street for most of Sunday.

The city said one firefighter was injured, treated at the scene, and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

