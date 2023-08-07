Menu

Share

Crime

Calgary police investigate downtown shooting that sent man to hospital

By Staff Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 11:46 am
Police tape View image in full screen
A taped-off area after a shooting on the 1300 block of 12 Ave S.W. of Calgary. A man was sent to hospital in stable condition. Kevin Billo / Global News
A shooting in downtown Calgary early Monday sent one person to hospital in stable condition.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m., after a man was found in the 1300 block of 12 Ave S.W. suffering from a gunshot wound, according to EMS.

They say they transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Trending Now

More to come…

 

 

