Alberta RCMP has confirmed to Global News that Parks Canada has closed Lake Louise due to overcrowding on Sunday evening.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, nobody will be able to enter Lake Louise unless they are a resident of the area or have a hotel reservation. It is unclear how long the closure will last.

All highways remain open, 511 Alberta said in a tweet at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Until further notice, RCMP and Parks Canada are advising that there will be no entering Lake Louise, unless a resident or with a hotel reservation, due to overcrowding. All highways remain open. #ABRoads #ABParks @BanffNP — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 6, 2023