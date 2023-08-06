‘Victim of foul play’: Kamloops RCMP identify body found on Paul Lake Road

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have identified a deceased man after his body was found on the side of Paul Lake Road.

Jason Aran Martin of Kamloops has been identified by police in hopes that the information will push forward the investigation.

Police said Martin’s death is suspected to be of foul play.

“Investigators believe that Mr. Martin’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said, with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“(Police) are appealing to the public that if they have video or dash camera, from Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or the North Shore of Kamloops between July 31 at 10:00 p.m. to Aug. 1, at 2:00 a.m. to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.”

Police are also looking to talk to anyone that may have been in contact with Martin in the days leading up to his death.

Martin’s body was found on Aug. 1 just after midnight.