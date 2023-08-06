Massive commercial fire in Winnipeg prompts evacuation of homes, road closures

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire in a commercial building has prompted the evacuation of several homes and closed down a section of Logan Ave on Sunday.

At 1:36 a.m., the city says fire crews went to the 900 block of Logan Avenue for reports of a significant fire in a commercial property.

The city says crews called a second alarm due to the size of and scale of the fire and its potential impacts. A second alarm is sounded when more apparatus and crews are needed to respond to a scene. Fire crews battled the blaze from the outside using aerial ladders and hand-held hose lines.

Nearby residents were advised to close their doors and windows to protect their homes’ air quality.

Additionally, six homes on Alexander Ave were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, and two Winnipeg transit buses were called to the area to provide temporary shelter for the affected residents.

The city says one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. No other injuries have been reported.

Logan Avenue and Alexander Avenue between Arlington Street and McPhillips Street remain closed. Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene all day.