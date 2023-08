Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97C has reopened in both directions following an early morning vehicle incident.

The incident happened three kilometres west of Peachland between MacKinnon and Trepanier roads, shutting the highway down for several hours early Sunday morning.

Drive BC announced the highway reopened just before 8 a.m.. At this time, there is no word of any injuries as a result of the incident.

✅CLEAR – #BCHwy97C – Now OPEN in both directions after an earlier vehicle incident at Trepanier Rd. All lanes available. Thank you for your patience. #Peachland #Kelowna #Merritt https://t.co/lJTZHTt4n1 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2023