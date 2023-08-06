Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Toronto

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday night after she was struck by a car while crossing a road in north Toronto.
Toronto police said they were called to Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East around 10:20 p.m. following reports a pedestrian had been struck.
A woman was driving a Mazda sedan along Leslie Street while another woman was crossing the street at Sheppard Avenue East.
Trending Now
Police said the woman crossing the road was hit by the sedan. The investigation is being led by investigators from traffic services.
More on Crime
- Calgary Stampede notifies males who were part of Young Canadians of settlement hearing
- Million-dollar auto theft ring in Ontario results in almost 300 charges by police
- ‘We are not garbage’: #SearchTheLandfill calls grow louder country-wide
- 2 U.S. Navy sailors accused of providing sensitive info to China
Comments