Blue Jays’ Jansen a late scratch against Red Sox

BOSTON – Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was a late scratch for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to right wrist inflammation.

Jansen, who was initially in the starting lineup, has 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 72 games this season.

Alejandro Kirk took his place behind the plate.

Davis Schneider, who hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat in Toronto’s 7-3 win over Boston on Friday, got another start at second base.

Right-hander Jose Berrios (8-7) started on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Toronto was third in the American League East with a 61-50 record entering the game, 3.0 games up on the 57-52 Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.