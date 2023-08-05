Menu

Economy

Sushi on the go? TransLink puts vending machines at some stations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 2:50 pm
Sushi could be one of the options someone could choose at the new TransLink vending machines. View image in full screen
Sushi could be one of the options someone could choose at the new TransLink vending machines. TransLink
Transit riders will now have a chance to grab lunch or a snack on the go due to a new partnership between TransLink and local restaurants.

Vending machines have popped up at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake Douglas Station.

The machines will offer sushi, Italian subs and Filipino frozen desserts.

The machines will start operating on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards'
TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards

TransLink said more machines will be placed at stations along the Expo and Evergreen Line during the 12-month pilot project.

