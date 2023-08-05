Sushi on the go? TransLink puts vending machines at some stations

See more sharing options

Transit riders will now have a chance to grab lunch or a snack on the go due to a new partnership between TransLink and local restaurants.

Vending machines have popped up at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake Douglas Station.

The machines will offer sushi, Italian subs and Filipino frozen desserts.

The machines will start operating on Wednesday.

TransLink said more machines will be placed at stations along the Expo and Evergreen Line during the 12-month pilot project.