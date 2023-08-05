Sushi on the go? TransLink puts vending machines at some stations

Transit riders will now have a chance to grab lunch or a snack on the go due to a new partnership between TransLink and local restaurants.
Vending machines have popped up at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake Douglas Station.
The machines will offer sushi, Italian subs and Filipino frozen desserts.
The machines will start operating on Wednesday.
TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards
TransLink said more machines will be placed at stations along the Expo and Evergreen Line during the 12-month pilot project.
Trending Now
More on Money
- Planning a wedding? What to do if a vendor backs out before your big day
- Looking to buy a car? Expect to pay more and spend months, even years waiting
- ‘We were shocked:’ Why Canadian business owners are sounding alarms over skyrocketing rent
- Gourmet mealworm pâté? Some experts call it the food of the future
Comments