Crime

Vancouver police and civilian watchdog investigate overnight incident at park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police and IIO investigating incident at park'
Vancouver police and IIO investigating incident at park
Vancouver police and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. are investigating an incident that happened overnight at a park. A large portion of Clinton Park is behind police tape and officers can be seen combing the area.
Vancouver police and B.C.’s police watchdog are at the scene of an incident that took place between Friday night and Saturday morning at a park.

Police tape is up at Clinton Park near East 1st Avenue and Nanaimo Street, including the basketball courts and the playground.

Police officers can also be seen combing through the area and speaking with neighbours.

Police have not released any details on what happened but the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the civilian watchdog that investigates serious matters involving the police, is called out when there is a police-related incident resulting in death or serious harm to a person.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver police for more information.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Island'
Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Island

More to come.

