Vancouver police and civilian watchdog investigate overnight incident at park

Vancouver police and B.C.’s police watchdog are at the scene of an incident that took place between Friday night and Saturday morning at a park.

Police tape is up at Clinton Park near East 1st Avenue and Nanaimo Street, including the basketball courts and the playground.

Police officers can also be seen combing through the area and speaking with neighbours.

Police have not released any details on what happened but the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the civilian watchdog that investigates serious matters involving the police, is called out when there is a police-related incident resulting in death or serious harm to a person.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver police for more information.

More to come.