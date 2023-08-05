Parking lot shooting in Toronto injures 2, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are investigating after two people were shot in a parking lot.

Toronto police said officers responded to calls in the area of McNicholl Avenue and Markham Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said two people were shot in a parking lot.

One was taken to hospital by paramedics, the other made their own way to hospital. The male victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.