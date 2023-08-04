Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto cyclist struck by vehicle following argument with driver, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:14 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say they have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed a police dog after fleeing arrest in connection to a fatal shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say they have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed a police dog after fleeing arrest in connection to a fatal shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged after a cyclist was struck in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 19, at around 8:23 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue area.

Police said a cyclist was headed north on Yonge Street and was approaching Ranleigh Avenue.

Officers said a 2005 Buick four-door sedan was also headed north on Yonge Street and was nearing Ranleigh Avenue.

Police said both the cyclist and vehicle stopped at a red light.

“The cyclist and accused got into an argument,” police said in a news release. “The traffic light turned green to proceed northbound on Yonge Street.”

Officers said the cyclist continued through the intrsection when the vehicle “accelerated and struck the cyclist” causing him to fall off the bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The accused pulled over to the side of the road and waited for police to attend,” police said.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Toronto. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Man verbally accosted while cycling on Toronto’s College Street'
Man verbally accosted while cycling on Toronto’s College Street
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSRoad Ragecyclist struckcyclist struck torontotoronto cyclist struck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices