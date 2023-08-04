Toronto cyclist struck by vehicle following argument with driver, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged after a cyclist was struck in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 19, at around 8:23 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue area.

Police said a cyclist was headed north on Yonge Street and was approaching Ranleigh Avenue.

Officers said a 2005 Buick four-door sedan was also headed north on Yonge Street and was nearing Ranleigh Avenue.

Police said both the cyclist and vehicle stopped at a red light.

“The cyclist and accused got into an argument,” police said in a news release. “The traffic light turned green to proceed northbound on Yonge Street.”

Officers said the cyclist continued through the intrsection when the vehicle “accelerated and struck the cyclist” causing him to fall off the bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The accused pulled over to the side of the road and waited for police to attend,” police said.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Toronto. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.