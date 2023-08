See more sharing options

A man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said offiers were called to the Datsun Road and Shawson Drive area at around 2:26 p.m. on Friday for reports of an industrial accident.

Police said a man became trapped under machinery.

The machinery was lifted off of him, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene, officers said.

-More to come…