One dead in single-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 2:51 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The fatal crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Springfield Road at Quigley Road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
The B.C. Coroner Service is handling the investigation into a fiery single-vehicle crash in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Thursday night that claimed the life of the car’s driver.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Springfield Road at Quigley Road.

RCMP have offered little information about what caused the crash but said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The file has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

