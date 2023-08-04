Menu

Canada

Housing crisis: N.S. minister wants people with extra space to consider home sharing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia hasn’t built public housing in 30 years'
Nova Scotia hasn’t built public housing in 30 years
Public housing has not been built in Nova Scotia in nearly 30 years. Experts say that’s a huge mistake, as the lack of supply has helped to bring on the current housing crisis. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the province has no plans for new builds. – Jun 26, 2023
Nova Scotia has come up with a novel way to deal with the province’s housing crisis.

The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.

The platform brings together renters seeking affordable, month-to-month accommodation with residents who have rooms to rent in their homes.

The partnership was launched in the spring to help people displaced by wildfires, and is now available to people across the province.

Housing Minister John Lohr says the partnership is a call to action to those who have extra space in their homes.

Lohr says there are 130,000 vacant bedrooms across Nova Scotia that could be used on a short-term basis by students, health-care workers, tradespeople and others who are looking for a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live.

“This partnership truly encompasses the hospitable nature of all Nova Scotians,” Lohr said in a statement.

Under the program, Happipad is expected to conduct background checks before matching renters with hosts. The company also collects and distributes the rent, and provides dispute resolution.

The government says rents paid through Happipad are typically at rates below those of other rentals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

