S&P/TSX composite index up, U.S. markets also on the rise

Canada’s main stock market ticked upward in late-morning trading alongside U.S. markets, which also got a lift.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 175.16 points at 20,295.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.21 points at 35,388.10. The S&P 500 index was up 23.14 points at 4,525.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.69 points at 14,064.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.87 cents US compared with 74.90 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 55 cents at US$82.10 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.60 at US$1975.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.86 a pound.