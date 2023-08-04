Menu

Canada

Humane Society in Kitchener-Waterloo-Stratford seeks for hospice home for Maisy

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 11:02 am
The Humane Society is looking for someone to provide a hospice for Maisy. View image in full screen
The Humane Society is looking for someone to provide a hospice for Maisy. Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) has launched an urgent appeal to people living in the area for hospice care for a dog named Maisy.

“Nine-year-old Maisy arrived as a stray with a bladder infection, ear infection and several masses on her body,” stated Amanda Hawkins, senior manager of animal care.

“After being examined by our medical team, she received two surgeries to spay her and remove mammary masses from her body. Once biopsied, it was confirmed that they were cancerous.”

The HSKWSP says that despite being struck by the disease, Maisy is still a lovely dog who shines when she gets affection and continues to be comfortable, happy and thriving.

Trending Now

“We will admit that the time she has left with us may be limited, but we can’t say for sure. Because we know that her family may be taking on a larger veterinary cost within the next year, we are waiving her adoption fee,” Hawkins said.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has any questions, they can contact the HSKWSP at 519-745-5615 ext. 250.

