Crime

Winnipeg man charged with theft, mischief after disturbance on Via Rail train

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 10:10 am
Signage at a Via Rail station. View image in full screen
Signage at a Via Rail station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a violent disturbance on a Via Rail train that stopped in Portage la Prairie, RCMP say.

Portage RCMP were contacted by Via Rail Canada Police early on the morning of July 28 about a man on board who was acting aggressively toward staff, and who had broken a window and stolen another passenger’s cell phone.

The man, 35, then left the train with his suitcase, police said, and was picked up by officers a short distance away and arrested without incident. The cell phone wasn’t located.

He’s now facing a charge of theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief, and will appear in a Portage courtroom in October.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg'
Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg
