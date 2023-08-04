Winnipeg man charged with theft, mischief after disturbance on Via Rail train

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a violent disturbance on a Via Rail train that stopped in Portage la Prairie, RCMP say.

Portage RCMP were contacted by Via Rail Canada Police early on the morning of July 28 about a man on board who was acting aggressively toward staff, and who had broken a window and stolen another passenger’s cell phone.

The man, 35, then left the train with his suitcase, police said, and was picked up by officers a short distance away and arrested without incident. The cell phone wasn’t located.

He’s now facing a charge of theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief, and will appear in a Portage courtroom in October.

RCMP continue to investigate.