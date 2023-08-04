Niagara police investigating fatal crash in Wainfleet, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Niagara Region.

Police were called to the area of Forks Road and Morog Road in the Township of Wainfleet shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They say officers found a silver 2008 Dodge Caliber on its roof in the ditch with three people inside.

Police say a 38-year-old woman from Wainfleet, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the other two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.