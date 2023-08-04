Menu

Canada

Niagara police investigating fatal crash in Wainfleet, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 8:10 am
Niagara Regional Police. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police. Global News
One person is dead and two are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Niagara Region.

Police were called to the area of Forks Road and Morog Road in the Township of Wainfleet shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They say officers found a silver 2008 Dodge Caliber on its roof in the ditch with three people inside.

Police say a 38-year-old woman from Wainfleet, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the other two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionWainfleetTownship of WainfleetNiagara Region crashNiagara Region fatal crashWainfleet crashWainfleet fatal crash
© 2023 The Canadian Press

