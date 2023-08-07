Calgary boys travel to U.S. for ‘awesome’ meeting with big name YouTubers

Send this page to someone via email

This summer, some lucky young Calgarians experienced a road trip they’ll never forget.

It came as they put their talents to the test in a quest to meet their heroes.

Nine longtime friends, boys ranging in age from six to 14, have been inspired by some popular YouTubers.

Based out of Texas, Dude Perfect are well-known their elaborate trick shots and other stunts, some of them even establishing world records.

The Calgary boys have begun posting their own trick shots and other material, putting much of it online under their group name That’s Perfect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dude Perfect makes amazing videos that are just so entertaining,” That’s Perfect member Micah Stockert, 12, said.

1:40 Aspiring Calgary YouTuber’s wish granted

The boys recently posted videos appealing to Dude Perfect for a chance to meet their heroes.

One segment features the boys saying: “So, Dude Perfect, if you’re watching this, please give us some meet-and-greet tickets.”

The effort paid off as the boys and their families travelled to Seattle for a Dude Perfect live show on July 23.

2:02 Calgarian turns lifelong hobby into worldwide YouTube success

They were invited backstage for a quick meeting with the Texas YouTubers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seeing them in person, it was awesome,” That’s Perfect member Jaxson Reesor, 13, said.

The encounter is inspiring the Calgary boys to continue working hard to become highly successful YouTubers themselves.

“It would be a dream come true,” Reesor said. “It would be awesome.”