Great turnout on first day of Queen City Ex, despite some rides under inspection

Organizers of Regina’s Queen City Ex (QCX) said opening day exceeded last year’s attendance numbers. Although staff still have to finalize their numbers, but they said it was record-breaking from 2022.

“The first day, we blew last year’s attendance out of the water. It was a great day,” said Cathleen Betker, QCX event manager.

“The weather was amazing (and) people were coming in and enjoying the rides and the food. It was a fantastic first day.”

On opening day, many patrons may have noticed some of the QCX’s rides were not in operation. Betker said it was due to ensuring the inspection process was good to go.

“I think almost all the rides are up and running,” she said. “I think one or two are still being repaired. The inspection process is one of those things that we just have to deal with in the industry. Safety standards have drastically improved over the last couple of years … the last thing we want is anyone getting hurt or injured.”

Betker said they expect the remaining rides will be finished with inspections by the end of the day.

“People through the gate was drastically improved,” she said. “I think people are ready to have fun. It’s great to be back in full force. There’s wonderful indoor programming too. So, you can escape the heat and take in all the activities.

“There’s so much (to do) with one single gate pass that there’s a lot to do.”

Through the heat wave, QCX organizers and staff have increased the water stations to help attendees beat the heat. Flo Rida and Boys II Men are expected to take The Original 16 Stage on Thursday and Friday as organizers are expected a large turnout for both performances.

Patrons can visit the QCX website for further information on entertainment and schedules.