Death in Toldeo, Ont. ruled homicide

Leeds County OPP have ruled that a death in Toledo, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.
At about 7 a.m. Monday, police responded to a residence on Baker Road where a man was found dead.
Police say the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Giles Dagenais from Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.
Investigators say there is no threat to public safety, and that residents in Toledo should expect to see a police presence while the investigation continues.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ca.
