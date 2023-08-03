Menu

Crime

Death in Toldeo, Ont. ruled homicide

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 5:56 pm
Leeds County OPP have deemed a death in Toledo on Monday a homicide, and will continue to be in the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Leeds County OPP have deemed a death in Toledo on Monday a homicide, and will continue to be in the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Leeds County OPP have ruled that a death in Toledo, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, police responded to a residence on Baker Road where a man was found dead.

Police say the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Giles Dagenais from Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety, and that residents in Toledo should expect to see a police presence while the investigation continues.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

