What a Winnipeg drug treatment court means for the fight against drugs

For nearly two decades, a drug treatment court in Winnipeg has offered a way out of the cycle of drug abuse. Now. in a bid to support the court and its programs, the province and Justice Canada have signed a joint-five-year funding agreement.

This would enable millions of dollars to be used to accommodate an increase of participants over the years — about 20 to 30 more annually, while opening the doors to enhanced drug screening, counselling, treatment services, and case management.

The court, according to the Manitoba government, offers an alternative sentencing model when dealing with criminal offences related to substance abuse. Treatment and intervention are offered to offenders, along with a 12-to-18-month program for recovery.

In a press release on Aug. 3, the province noted that the court adopts a collaborative approach with its treatment program, with justice, treatment agencies and community partners working together to create an environment conducive to recovery and rehabilitation.

“The drug treatment court has proven to be a vital tool in our ongoing efforts to combat drug addiction and its associated criminal behaviours,” said justice minister Kelvin Goertzen, in the press release. “This funding allows us to significantly enhance our existing programs, provide essential support services, and potentially expand our reach to help more Manitobans, especially in the northern regions.”

Amanda Forest, an outreach worker with St. Boniface Street Links, said funding initiatives like this are good investments. She added that just relying on jails and incarcerating offenders does not fix anything, and rather puts them in a position where they are likely to recommit a crime if and when released.

As someone who’s been through the court program, Forest noted that it’s helped her.

“This is the longest I’ve been clean in 30 years. It’s a really strict program,” said Forest. “They keep you there until they’re convinced that you’re going to go to the next level, and they call you out when they know you’re not being honest.

“The accountability part of it is really important.”

Forest said that when she had started the program, she got to meet fellow program coordinator Michelle Wesley. She too had been a part of the court program. Her story and determination towards a path of recovery, Forest said, was inspiring.

“Somebody succeeding like that really does make you want to do it yourself, but you’ve got to want it,” said Forest.

Wesley had undergone the program for 18 months, but it wasn’t until the ninth month that she had a realization — a moment, she said, helped her want to started healing in her journey. She said her journey began in 2008, when she was arrested for drug trafficking.

“At that time, I was an addict. I was addicted to crack cocaine and also an alcoholic… I ended up getting caught selling drugs and I was lucky enough to be able to attend drug treatment court instead of ultimately facing time in jail,” said Wesley.

“I was 47 years old. No criminal records, (a single) mother of two children, worked all my life. I was caught in addiction (and) I was doing what I needed to do to support that addiction.”

Wesley credits the drug treatment court with her success. But she also added that it was her wanting to make the “change” that brought her to a more positive situation. That moment of wanting change, she said, hit in the ninth month.

But it’s not always the same for everyone.

“There are some people that need longer,” said Wesley.

Looking ahead, she said that while the funding initiative is great, it can’t stop there. She alluded to the need for more long-term treatment facilities and wraparound services for those in need.

On its website, the drug treatment court notes that is for individuals charged with drug-related offences, from possession to trafficking of substances. It adds that eligibility is granted for offenders who are “dependent on drugs and their criminal behaviour must have been caused or motivated by their addiction.”

Individuals in the program are provided with legal advice and are required to enter a guilty plea, agreeing to a delay in their sentencing. Release is granted, notes the site, at the first court appearance through specific court conditions.

The program alludes to six goals, one of which is to reduce “recidivism through judicially-supervised drug treatment programs.”