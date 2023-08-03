Strike closes six Manitoba liquor stores

Send this page to someone via email

Six liquor stores have been closed until further notice in response to strike action by union members.

All Liquor Mart Express Outlets are shuttered until a labor dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union is settled.

Locations on Bison Drive, Gateway, Reenders, Sargent, St Anne’s, as well as Brandon’s West End are closed going forward.

The Union says workers will be back in all other stores tomorrow through August long weekend unless MBLL shuts them out.

Distribution and head office members will continue striking, while others will continue to not receive inventory and refuse overtime.

Union members are demanding higher wages to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living. The MBLL offered employees a two per cent annual wage increase which the union turned down.

Premier Heather Stefanson said she’s confident the two parties will settle on a collective agreement, as was done between heathcare workers and the province last month.