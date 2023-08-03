Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strike closes six Manitoba liquor stores

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Liquor Mart employees strike as all Winnipeg locations close'
Manitoba Liquor Mart employees strike as all Winnipeg locations close
Manitoba Liquor Mart employees strike as all Winnipeg locations close
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six liquor stores have been closed until further notice in response to strike action by union members.

All Liquor Mart Express Outlets are shuttered until a labor dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union is settled.

Locations on Bison Drive, Gateway, Reenders, Sargent, St Anne’s, as well as Brandon’s West End are closed going forward.

The Union says workers will be back in all other stores tomorrow through August long weekend unless MBLL shuts them out.

Distribution and head office members will continue striking, while others will continue to not receive inventory and refuse overtime.

Union members are demanding higher wages to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living. The MBLL offered employees a two per cent annual wage increase which the union turned down.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Heather Stefanson said she’s confident the two parties will settle on a collective agreement, as was done between heathcare workers and the province last month.

Click to play video: 'What’s next for MBLL strike?'
What’s next for MBLL strike?
Heather StefansonCollective AgreementMGEUMBLLUnion StrikeManitoba Liquor Mart Strikeliquor mart closure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices