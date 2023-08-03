Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Features

Young pups get set for major Calgary dog show: ‘This is a really big deal’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 6:33 pm
Click to play video: '‘This is a really big deal’: Young pups get set for major Calgary dog show'
‘This is a really big deal’: Young pups get set for major Calgary dog show
WATCH: We’re heading into a big weekend for dog lovers in the Calgary area. As Gil Tucker shows us, excitement is building at a major canine competition, with some loveable little rookies stepping into the ring.
We’re heading into a big weekend for dog lovers in the Calgary area.

Excitement is building at a major canine competition, with some loveable little rookies stepping into the ring.

The Alberta Kennel Club (AKC)  is hosting its annual Summer Classic dog show at the Spruce Meadows complex on the southwestern outskirts of Calgary.

The AKC says it’s the biggest outdoor dog show in Canada, with almost 3,000 dogs from throughout Canada and the U.S. expected to compete.

Click to play video: 'Calgary dogs compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show'
Calgary dogs compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Calgary dog owner Christine Hansen is bringing her two Pomeranian puppies to the Summer Classic for the first time.

Nine-month-old Olivia will be competing, while her four-month-old cousin Rumble will be getting a feel for what dog shows are like.

“This is a really big deal,” Hansen said.

Click to play video: '‘Like the Olympics’: Calgary dog competes at prestigious New York dog show'
‘Like the Olympics’: Calgary dog competes at prestigious New York dog show

Calgary dog owner Helen Chang is also attending the event.

While her 15-week-old Golden Retriever Sunna is a bit too young to compete, Chang feels being around the veteran competitors will be a valuable experience.

“It’s really great because you get people to coach you,” Chang said.

The Summer Classic features several dog sports, including obedience trials and agility competitions.

The event runs from Friday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 7  at Spruce Meadows.

Hansen believes her Pomeranian puppies have what it takes to do well at dog shows.

“They are spicy little dogs – they are bold, they’re fearless,” Hansen said. “They love people and they love other dogs.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary dog to compete at legendary Westminster dog show'
Calgary dog to compete at legendary Westminster dog show
Spruce Meadowsdog showGolden RetrieverCalgary Good NewsCalgary dogspomeranianDog AgilityAlberta Kennel ClubAlberta Kennel Club Summer ClassicSummer Classic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

