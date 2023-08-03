Young pups get set for major Calgary dog show: ‘This is a really big deal’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

We’re heading into a big weekend for dog lovers in the Calgary area.

Excitement is building at a major canine competition, with some loveable little rookies stepping into the ring.

The Alberta Kennel Club (AKC) is hosting its annual Summer Classic dog show at the Spruce Meadows complex on the southwestern outskirts of Calgary.

The AKC says it’s the biggest outdoor dog show in Canada, with almost 3,000 dogs from throughout Canada and the U.S. expected to compete.

4:31 Calgary dogs compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Calgary dog owner Christine Hansen is bringing her two Pomeranian puppies to the Summer Classic for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine-month-old Olivia will be competing, while her four-month-old cousin Rumble will be getting a feel for what dog shows are like.

“This is a really big deal,” Hansen said.

1:45 ‘Like the Olympics’: Calgary dog competes at prestigious New York dog show

Calgary dog owner Helen Chang is also attending the event.

While her 15-week-old Golden Retriever Sunna is a bit too young to compete, Chang feels being around the veteran competitors will be a valuable experience.

“It’s really great because you get people to coach you,” Chang said.

The Summer Classic features several dog sports, including obedience trials and agility competitions.

The event runs from Friday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 7 at Spruce Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

Hansen believes her Pomeranian puppies have what it takes to do well at dog shows.

“They are spicy little dogs – they are bold, they’re fearless,” Hansen said. “They love people and they love other dogs.”