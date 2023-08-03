Lethbridge-Coaldale Link Pathway project bolstered by $200K donation

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is underway on the first phase of a new multi-use pathway connecting Lethbridge and Coaldale, Alta., but the final version of the path is expected to be better than originally planned due to a sizable donation.

The Link Pathway Committee announced Wednesday that the project had received a $200,000 pledge from The McCain Foundation.

The committee says the funds will be used on future construction, safety enhancements, educational signage and community engagement initiatives.

Phase 1 of the pathway will span from Coaldale’s Land-O-Lakes Golf and Country Club to Highway 512, where plans are in place for a pedestrian tunnel. Construction of the leg from Highway 512 to Lethbridge city limits is scheduled to begin in 2024.

The completed Link Pathway is expected to be 15 kilometres long and will be used for walking, running and cycling.

Story continues below advertisement