Blue Jays put Richards on 15-day injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation.

The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

Francis will be available for today’s matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre.

Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto’s bullpen this season.

He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched.

Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings in seven games with the major-league club this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.