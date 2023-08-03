SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Sports

Blue Jays put Richards on 15-day injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 12:38 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation.

The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

Francis will be available for today’s matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre.

Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto’s bullpen this season.

He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched.

Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings in seven games with the major-league club this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

