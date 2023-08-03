Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in Regina homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 12:53 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
(Juma) Daniel Drie Atem is wanted in a Regina homicide investigation and police say he has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg and may have travelled there. File / Getty
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 30-year-old (Juma) Daniel Drie Atem, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the latest homicide investigation in Regina.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) major crimes unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating a homicide that occurred on July 29 at 2:25 a.m. where police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Broad Street.

“The male was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after by EMS,” the RPS stated in an earlier release.

The RPS is not releasing the victim’s name at this time but is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in Regina homicide - image
Photo provided by: Regina Police Service

Police say Atem has a thin build, is six feet three inches tall, weighs roughly 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that Atem has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg and may have travelled there. Police are advising the public that anyone who sees him is advised not to have contact with him, but rather to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Regina police, emergency crews investigate scene of parking lot collision involving pedestrian'
Regina police, emergency crews investigate scene of parking lot collision involving pedestrian
Saskatchewan NewsHomicideRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceFirst Degree MurderCanada-Wide Warrantregina homicide
