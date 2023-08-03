Menu

Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 12:33 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. RCMP
A 43-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Lake St. Martin First Nation early Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to Memorial Crescent in the community around 12:20 a.m., where the man was pronounced dead on-scene and the vehicle was found a short distance away in a ditch.

The driver, a 39-year-old local woman, wasn’t injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for an unrelated issue after police found her at a nearby home.

Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Bunibonibee Cree Nation'
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Bunibonibee Cree Nation

 

