Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say

A 43-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Lake St. Martin First Nation early Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to Memorial Crescent in the community around 12:20 a.m., where the man was pronounced dead on-scene and the vehicle was found a short distance away in a ditch.
The driver, a 39-year-old local woman, wasn’t injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for an unrelated issue after police found her at a nearby home.
Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team.
