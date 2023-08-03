‘Please wear a lifejacket’: Kelowna RCMP message to paddleboarders

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are reminding paddleboarders that Okanagan Lake may be a great place to relax, but, if they’re headed into heavily trafficked water, they should wear a personal floatation device.

RCMP officers patrolling lakes in the Okanagan have noted an uptick in paddlers not wearing or even packing a lifejacket even while far from shore and close to active boating lanes.

It’s dangerous and contrary to federal regulations, RCMP said.

Paddleboarders travelling on the water are required to be wearing an approved lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD), or at least have either on board as per the Small Vessels Regulations under the Canada Shipping Act, RCMP said.

Life jackets and PFDs must be approved by the Canadian Coast Guard and clearly show their respective label.

“While conducting these checks, officers have been surprised by how many people are not only unaware of the requirements but lack simple safety practices,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“This lake has shown even in recent weeks how choppy and dangerous it can quickly become; you need to be prepared for this. A ticket for not having a lifejacket or PFD can cost the guilty party $287.50.

“For your own safety, please wear a lifejacket when out enjoying our beautiful lake.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For your own safety, please wear a lifejacket when out enjoying our beautiful lake."

Helga Steenhof was headed to the lake on Wednesday, and said that wearing a life jacket is something that depends on what she does.

“If we’re out with a bunch of people and we’re staying close to shore, then, no, I won’t wear one, ” Steenhof said.

“If I’m going out with just one other person, and it’s just the two of us on paddleboards, and we’re going further out into the middle of the lake, then absolutely I’ll wear one.”

Graycen MacKay from Okanagan Beach Rentals said they inform prospective paddleboarders all they need to hit the water safely.

“They have to sign a waiver of liability. Which basically just states all the safety rules in there. And then we get them wearing a lifejacket, it is required,” Mackay said.

“We put a whistle on the lifejacket as well. Also on our paddleboards are SUPs. They do have an ankle leash at the back, which they attach to their ankle, so if anything does happen, if they fall in the water, they’re always going to be attached.”

It is also recommended that paddle boarders wear their tether at all times to avoid being separated from their board.

If the paddler is wearing a life jacket or PFD, they are only required to carry a sound signalling device such as a whistle.

While PFDs, whistles and tethers may be the approved way forward, people seemed to take a variety of approaches this week when headed to the water.

RCMP said that if a paddleboarder is not wearing a life jacket or PFD, it must be on the board along with a 15-metre buoyant heaving line in a throw bag and a sound-signalling device.

Any paddleboarders rowing after sunset, before sunrise or in periods of restricted visibility must also carry a watertight flashlight.