Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Finn Wolfhard, Patricia Arquette, Harmony Korine films bound for TIFF

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 11:47 am
Director Larry Charles participates in a press conference for the film "Religulous" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008 in Toronto. Charles directs "Dicks: The Musical," set to open Midnight Madness at TIFF. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Agostini.
Director Larry Charles participates in a press conference for the film "Religulous" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008 in Toronto. Charles directs “Dicks: The Musical,” set to open Midnight Madness at TIFF. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Agostini. EA SBH**NY**
Share

TORONTO –“Dicks: The Musical” from “Borat” director Larry Charles will open the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program while Elliot Page’s cheerleading film “Backspot” has snagged a spot in the Discovery lineup.

TIFF says “Dicks” centres on a pair of identical twins who conspire to reunite their divorced and deranged parents, played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

The late night schedule, known for genre and offbeat comedies, includes Harmony Korine’s “Aggro Dr1ft” and the U.S./Canada slasher “Hell of a Summer” directed and written by Canadian “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk.

Patricia Arquette opens the Discovery program for emerging voices with her directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl,” while Page executive produces the queer cheerleading story “Backspot,” directed by D.W. Waterson.

Other Canadian selections in Discovery include M. H. Murray’s “I Don’t Know Who You Are;” Meredith Hama-Brown’s debut feature “Seagrass;” the Inuktitut-language “Tautuktavuk (What We See),” directed by Carol Kunnuk and Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Fawzia Mirza’s English/Urdu debut “The Queen of My Dreams.”

TIFF runs Sept. 7 to 17.

TIFFToronto International Film FestivalFilm IndustryToronto Film IndustryTIFF 2023The MusicalDicks The MusicalTIFF film
© 2023 The Canadian Press

