Ontario provides $1.3M for free skilled trades programs at Fanshawe College

The province is providing $1.3 million in funding for free skilled trades programs at Fanshawe College in London, Ont.

The funds, provided by the ministry of labour, immigration, training and skills development, will go towards the college’s Corporate Training Solutions (CTS) to launch free pre-apprentice programs in three different trades, carpentry, welding and automotive service technicians.

“All three of these trades are highly in demand and can offer the potential to earn six-figure salaries with pensions and benefits,” the college wrote in a statement. “There are currently 17,000 jobs going unfilled in London — including many in the skilled trades — and Ontario will need 100,000 more workers in the industry over the next decade.”

Heather Carey, manager of CTS, added that “pre-apprenticeship training is one of the best gateways to a career in the trades.”

“These are important programs that can help employers add talent and enhance their trades team with enthusiastic new employees eager to apply their knowledge, skills and passion to grow in a rewarding career in the trades,” she said.

According to the college, the 18-week, pre-apprentice programs feature “robust hands-on training covering the practical theory and skills development required to become a Level 1 certified apprentice.”

Once they reach that level, the students are required to complete a 12-week paid work placement in their related trade. The placements will occur between October 2023 and January 2024.

Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development, said in a statement that “the skilled trades offer meaningful, well-paying careers where you can buy a home and start a family.”

“Our government is proud to invest in free pre-apprenticeship programs to give students a hand up to better jobs and bigger paycheques,” he said. “I urge any skilled trades employers in London looking to support the next generation to contact Fanshawe and see how they can participate.”

Thursday’s announcement comes in part of a province-wide investment of more than $28 million in pre-apprenticeships in the hopes of tackling Ontario’s historic labour shortage. Recently the province announced apprenticeships have increased by 24 per cent and nearly 30 per cent among women.

“With generational investments coming to our region, such as the Volkswagen Battery Plant, investments in programs such as Fanshawe College’s Corporate Training Solutions will help students find better jobs and earn bigger pay cheques,” said Rob Flack, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London.

“Ontario’s investment in free pre-apprentice programs in carpentry, welding and automotive service technicians will help alleviate many of the unfilled jobs in London and surrounding communities,” he added.

In-person classes and lab training for the program will take place at Fanshawe’s London Campus.

“We look forward to working with employers to help set up this group of willing and enthusiastic participants for skilled trades success,” said Julie Neufeld, project coordinator of the pre-apprenticeship programs.

“Together we can strengthen the future of skilled trades in Ontario by building the confidence, competencies and career options for the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

More information can be found at fanshawec.ca/preapp.