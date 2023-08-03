Manitoba government supports 2025 CEBL championship bid

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is committing up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to bring the Canadian Elite Basketball League championships to Winnipeg in 2025.

Premier Heather Stefanson said bringing the tournament to the province will post economic benefits, estimating the championships would attract more than 1,300 out-of-province visitors and more than 10,000 spectators.

“We know what that does for the economy here in Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba,” she said.

The Sea Bears joined the league this year and have posted a record of 12 wins and eight losses so far.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan said the Sea Bears have seen the sixth-largest crowd in CEBL history and are expected to have largest crowd in CEBL history as the team hosts its first playoff game at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

The Sea Bears sold out their final regular season game on July 29 with over 8,000 spectators packing the stands at Canada Life Centre. The team fell to the Edmonton Stingers to become second in the Western Conference.

The CEBL championship weekend takes place at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC August 11-13.

The Progressive Conservative government also supported a bid to host the Canadian Football League championship with up to $5.5 million.

That bid was successful and Winnipeg was awarded the Grey Cup for November 2025.

— with files from Russ Hobson and The Canadian Press