Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba government supports 2025 CEBL championship bid

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 12:08 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is committing up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to bring the Canadian Elite Basketball League championships to Winnipeg in 2025.

Premier Heather Stefanson said bringing the tournament to the province will post economic benefits, estimating the championships would attract more than 1,300 out-of-province visitors and more than 10,000 spectators.

“We know what that does for the economy here in Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba,” she said.

The Sea Bears joined the league this year and have posted a record of 12 wins and eight losses so far.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan said the Sea Bears have seen the sixth-largest crowd in CEBL history and are expected to have largest crowd in CEBL history as the team hosts its first playoff game at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sea Bears sold out their final regular season game on July 29 with over 8,000 spectators packing the stands at Canada Life Centre. The team fell to the Edmonton Stingers to become second in the Western Conference.

The CEBL championship weekend takes place at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC August 11-13.

The Progressive Conservative government also supported a bid to host the Canadian Football League championship with up to $5.5 million.

Trending Now

That bid was successful and Winnipeg was awarded the Grey Cup for November 2025.

with files from Russ Hobson and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Upper bowl to open for Sea Bears playoff game'
Upper bowl to open for Sea Bears playoff game
Manitoba GovernmentHeather StefansonCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueCanada Life CentreWinnipeg Sea Bears2025 CEBL CHAMPIONSHIP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices